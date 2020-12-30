SSC exams in June, HSC July-Aug

Guardians throng Viqarunnisa Noon School and College to collect admission forms for their kids for class-1. The photo was taken from capital's Bailey Road on Tuesday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent exams will be held in June next year while the HSC exams in July-August. Education Minister Dipu Moni came up with the information at a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.





She said, "A short syllabus is being readied and the examinations will be held based on that short syllabus."







''The government is planning to hold regular classes for SSC and HSC examinees from February next,'' she added. Dipu Moni went on to say, ''Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Textbook Festival on the first day of the New Year. However, books won't be distributed on the first day of the New Year considering the health risks and safety of students. Students will get those within 12 days''.







State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossian said around 3 crore textbooks will be distributed among the students and necessary preparations have been taken to this end.







The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of 2020 were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The HSC results will be evaluated based on the students' JSC and SSC results. The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin on April 1, but the government was forced to postpone that on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



All the educational institutions were closed on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure was extended until January 15, 2021 as there has been no marked improvement in the situation.







In addition, no Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examination for 2020 were held, and the students will be promoted to the next class through class assessment instead.





