'People empowered due to democracy'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the Awami League has empowered people by bringing back democracy leaving behind conspiracies and military dictatorship.





She was speaking at a meeting of the National Economic Council at the NEC Conference Room in city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday to clear the 8th Five Year Plan for 2021-2025. The premier joined the meeting from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conference and said, "No consistency of democracy was in place in the country as military dictators came to power one after another halting development activities."





The meeting approved the 8th Five Year Plan (July, 2020-June, 2025), setting a target to attain 8.51 percent GDP growth in the fiscal 2024-25 along with aiming to achieve various economic and social targets as envisioned under the country's 2nd Perspective Plan (2021-2041). She said, "We have been able to bring the power back to people's hands and they are now enjoying their democratic rights.''





''The government has been working to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by turning Bangladesh into a poverty and hunger free country introducing long-term plans such as five year plan, perspective plan,'' she added. The head of the government went on to say, "We had proven that the country moved towards development and people received its benefit when a long-term plan was taken."





Coming to the power in 2001, BNP again took short-term plan instead of FYP, she said, adding AL won the election in 2008 and formed the government in 2009 and it not only framed the 6th FYP but also adopted a Perspective Plan for 2010-2020 period by setting a target to pull the country to developing one.





"The government meanwhile formulated another Perspective Plan 2021-41 and Delta Plan 2100 to steer the country towards developed one", she went on saying.





"Few more five year plans would be required to implement the country's development agendas in phases during 2021-41," she noted saying that whoever is in power if the plans are implemented Bangladesh will become a developed country.





Sheikh Hasian stated that her government reduced poverty rate and increased growth rate as well as complied with all criteria for graduation from the Least Developed Countries following the direction of Bangabandhu that he gave during his three and half years period after the independence.





Recalling the present scenario rendered by the Covid-19, she said not only Bangladesh but also the entire world is in standstill because of the virus attack.





The Prime Minister reiterated saying, "We have been able to keep running our economic activities, even in limited scale, and trend of development when the world has become standstill."





