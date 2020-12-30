Tk 31000 crore RMG orders scrapped

Many workers in Bangladesh's garment industry lost their jobs in recent months. The sector was heavily affected by crisis-related factors. -Agency



Buyers based in Europe and the United States of America have scrapped orders of at least 31 thousand 290 crore taka from Bangladesh's readymade garments (RMG) in the middle of the spread of Covid 19. Different news agencies are circulating this report with reference to Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).





The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has compelled traders in Europe and America to shut down a lot of apparel outlets which is why they have cancelled RMG orders from different countries including Bangladesh. London-based newspaper The Times published a report on the RMG sector of Bangladesh last week. According to that report, Bangladesh is facing hazards in terms of RMG business as most of the British companies have revoked their orders for Bangladeshi garments industry.





1,931 foreign fashion brands have nullified their orders from Bangladesh RMG factories till December 2020. These brands include around 20 British and American companies. There are another 10 companies belonging to the European Union (EU).





Trade Craft Exchange has informed that the British companies have declined orders of 1 billion dollars for Bangladesh RMG sector till June 2020. During the same period the United States of America has cancelled orders of 500 million dollars. Moreover, Germany, Sweden, France and Spain have each voided orders of 100 million dollars each.





A lot of RMG workers have lost their jobs as their factories have faced immense monetary losses in the wake of Covid 19.





The RMG sector has played a key role in developing Bangladesh's economy. In more than 4,600 factories around the country, approximately 42 lakh workers are currently employed, with 70 percent of these workers being women.





During the fiscal year 2019-20, the RMG sector contributed USD 28 billion to Bangladesh's economy. This constituted 83 percent of overall exports. Around four crore Bangladeshis are either direct or indirect beneficiaries of this sector. This means that the RMG sector is central to the economic progress of the country.





The impact of Covid-19 on women in the garment industry in South Asia including Bangladesh has worsened due to underlying challenges, according to a new report from the International Labour Organization (ILO).





Just when Bangladesh's apparel sector had begun to recover from the shocks of the pandemic, a second wave of coronavirus has already started inflicting damage on the sector again. According to the preliminary findings of a survey carried out recently among 50 out of 350 major factories by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), international clothing retailers and brands have placed 30 percent fewer work orders for the next four months starting this December. Since the fear of contracting Covid-19 has kept buyers from travelling freely, they cannot come to Bangladesh to visit the factories as usual to check the product quality, compliance and whether or not there is a proper work environment at the factories. The result is, buyers have reduced the volume of work orders for factories in Bangladesh which spells disaster for the coming months.







Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "Covid 19 has paralyzed business activities all over the world including our country. Readymade garments and remittances are two pillars on which the economy of Bangladesh stands. For this reason, feasible and far-sighted measures need to be initiated to save the garments industry of Bangladesh. Millions of Bangladeshi men and women depend on the readymade garments sector for their livelihood. Therefore, it is indispensable to protect the garments enterprises."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled told The Asian Age, "The authorities concerned should make sure that RMG workers properly follow the health guidelines which have been made obligatory to keep coronavirus away. It is obvious that a great crisis has hammered the RMG sector. Our economy will face a big blow if garments industry cannot recover from the existing woes. The government should take up all necessary steps to save this sector at any cost. It cannot be taken lightly."





Dr. Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist of World Bank, Dhaka office, told The Asian Age, "The government has announced a certain stimulus package for the RMG sector. It is vital to implement this package effectively to sustain garment factories and workers."







