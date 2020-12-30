Bangladesh will get the vaccine in the first step if WHO approves: Health Minister









On Tuesday evening in a virtual meeting organized by the Private Medical Association Health Minister Zahid Malek said, if the World Health Organization approves, Bangladesh will get the vaccine in the first step. The government will provide vaccines for government hospitals as well as private hospitals he added. Various action plans to control the second wave of corona and the new stain of Covid 19 were discussed in this virtual meeting.





At the meeting, the minister said there is no alternative to adhering to health rules in order to avoid coronavirus infection and reduce the risk of death. It was informed at the meeting that 31 lakh 59 thousand 260 samples have been tested in 183 public and private labs of the country. 98,000 covid samples have been tested at the private medical college hospital. 6 lakh 82 thousand Kovid patients have been treated in the private medical college hospital.





In 18 private dedicated Covid hospitals, 300 ICUs and 250 ventilations have been prepared for the treatment of corona patients. The virtual meeting was presided over by MA Mubin Khan, President of the organization.





Leave Your Comments