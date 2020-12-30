4 killed as gas cylinder of microbus explodes





Four passengers including a child were killed as the cylinder of CNG-driven microbus exploded after the vehicle hit a freight truck in Gopalganj upazila of Sylhet on Wednesday morning.





The accident took place on Sylhet-Zakiganj highway in Hetimganj area around 5:30am.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

Police and local sources said the microbus hit the truck from behind on Sylhet-Jokeyganj road near the Mollagram Government Primary School in Hetimganj Paschim Bazar, Golapganj around 5:30am. Following the accident, the gas cylinder of the microbus exploded and fire erupted, leaving four people dead on the spot and another four injured.



Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gopalganj Police Station, confirmed the news.









Leave Your Comments