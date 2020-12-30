PM for all preparation to defend country’s sovereignty









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government would take all sorts of preparations to safeguard the country’s hard earned independence and sovereignty.





“We will take all kinds of preparation to defend the country’s independence and sovereignty,” she said.





She was addressing virtually as the chief guest a function from her official Ganabhaban residence here marking “President Parade (winter)-2020” of the passing out cadets of the Midshipman 2018 Alfa and Direct Entry Officer (DEO) 2020 Bravo.





The Bangladesh Navy organized the function at the Bangladesh Naval Academy, Chattogram.





The premier said her government would take every initiative necessary to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty to keep head high as an independent nation despite Bangladesh’s foreign policy is “Friendship to all, Malice to none.”





In this context, she said, “We want peace rather than war. But, we have to have all sorts of initiatives and training to safeguard the country’s sovereignty. We have been building all our forces keeping that in mind.”





The prime minister said she wants Bangladesh shipyards to build its own warships, adding her government has already taken measures to this end.





She also referred to handing over the Khulna Shipyards and dry-dockyards of Chattogram and Narayanganj to Bangladesh Navy in this regard.





Briefly spelling out the measures taken by her government for the advancement of the navy, she said, “We have already inducted 27 warships and two ultra-modern submarines to the Bangladesh navy to make it further stronger”.





The Bangladesh Navy has turned into a three-dimensional force with induction of the submarines, she added.





Besides, her government has taken measures including building Bangabandhu Complex to upgrade the training for the navy personnel to make them prepared enough as they could compete with any force across the globe, the premier went on saying.





On behalf of the prime minister, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal distributed prizes among the winners.





Midshipman Mehrab Hossain Omi was awarded the “Sword of Honour” for his best all round performance while Direct Entry Officer Faridur Rahman Khan was adorned with Bir Shreshta Ruhul Amin award and Midshipman Hamid Hossain Adnan was given a award for their second best all round performance.





The cadets also took formal oaths on the occasion.





Bangladesh Navy arranged a spectacular parade marking the occasion which the premier witnessed virtually from the Ganabhaban.

