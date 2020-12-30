KSRelief distributes food items among poor in Cox's Bazar

The Saudi government is distributing food items among Rohingya refugees and around 1,20,000 helpless local people from 30,000 families in Cox’s Bazar.

The humanitarian aid is being provided by the state-run King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), officials said.

Senior officials of KSRelief delegation inaugurated food distribution at Kutupalong Camp in Ukhia on Monday afternoon.

The Saudi agency has been working to alleviate food crisis caused by the corona pandemic in Rohingya camps as well as improve the lives of local people in Cox's Bazar. The program will continue for a week in different Rohingya camps in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas.

Earlier in the year, the Saudi Arabian aid agency had provided relief to at least one lakh refugees in collaboration with the Bangladesh government.

