President summons JS session on Jan 18





President Abdul Hamid today issued an order summoning the first session of coming 2021 on January 18.





“The 11th session of the Jatiya Sangsad will be held at 4:30 pm on January 18,” an official statement said this evening.





President M Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, it added.





This will be the maiden session of 2021 and in line with the parliamentary practice the President addresses the first parliamentary sitting every year.





Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is likely to hold a meeting, with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, to fix the duration and agendas of the session.





Earlier, the last session, a special one marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was prorogued on November 18.





The session was held in a limited scale amidst the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

