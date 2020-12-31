Pandemic Trump and Covid

Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour in Morrisville, North Carolina on July 27, 2020.





War, famine, pandemic, elections, stories of Nobel Laureates, science, inventions, etc were mostly the oxygen of print and electronic media to provide public warning, as watchdog or fifth estate. But by and by the role and goal of media drifted far and wide from public warning to entertainment, from community service to individual glorification, and from social responsibilities to economic interest. Look out for fresh headlines every day, minimum interest for follow up despite necessity, deflectionof attention from genuine problem to triviality to evade responsibilities, and run more contents for entertainment rather than conducting warning service, etc are the global trend in the media industry of recent times.





For last few decades, the most entertaining of the entertainment industry has been the news suppliers in print and electronic media. At the inception of print media industry and later in the electronic media, it used to work as national or international conscience.







But as it kept growing, it went into race with other elements of the industries to take over the role of entertainment oblivious of the fact of its role as watchdog. The readers and viewers of the entire media have gone clearly divided into two groups; a lazy one to extract fun and pleasure from the entertaining element of the media and the other insignificant group to look for news for correcting society byitscontent. The global question is what percentage of the world cares news and goes to correcting society, and what percentage of media aims to serve themselves responsible for societal correctionrather than looking at internal economic enhancement or running after people of powerful position.







Crucification of current craze of the media can be useful to find answers to above question. For last few years and precisely of 2020, Covid and Trump turned out to be the live saving oxygen for all print and electronic media. Middle Eastern war of the preceding years or even terrorism, the global coin of for last twenty years, didn't transpire focused as much as it so did in the preceding years. Why amidst so much plights around the world only Trump and Covid emerged as the top hit in all media across the world? Is it because both Trump and Covid were infectious to arouse fear of death to the human race and extinct of black community in particular?Is it because Trump's idea of blockade to migration or physical walls inspired Whites, the Media Mughals, to survive as supreme race?Or is it because Covid defied all boundaries to threaten the extinction of the human race altogether to engulf the media glued into it only?





Why do I call Trump and Covid both pandemic? Let's look at the symbiotic relation of the two of what they emitted together at every nuke and corner of the world. Both Trump and Covid infected the world in two domains; the global political health and biological health. The global lockdown to fight against Covid emptied the cities, turning clamorous life into the silence of cemetery. While the hate politics of Trump darkened the lives of black communities, who locked down themselves not to evade death from Covid but from the security forces supposed to protect their life not to kill. Trump infected politics in many countries of the world including United States of America to establish authoritarianism, and thus forced democracy to go for political lockdown. Lockdown against Covid was so strong and fierce that the human race around the world failed to take notice of the democratic lockdown and guard against it, thanks to the victory of Biden to eventually help saving it.







Interestingly, the mass media ran after these two only for the entire year caring neither for issues like the Rohingya massacre, Ethiopian famine and suppression of human rights in Kashmir or Yemen nor at the devastation of democracy. Covid drew major attention for the fact that the rich nations were more affected and more death was caused to the rich unlike Ebola, AIDS or Dengue hitting on the poor people of poor countries. On the other hand, Trump's hate politics and thumb to democracy inspired established and nascent democracy around the world to turn towardspolitical adventurism, suppress descent, and elongate political power to infinity defying or disregarding civic systems of state.







Although devastation from the pandemic Covid was voluminous, yet humane development on the health sector wasn't as vivid as was expected in its peak. There was global realization that how low importance is paid to Medicare system of mass people all across the world.On the other count, pandemic Trump extended the length of pandemic Covid and delayed the vaccine launching process. He rather played vaccine politics as a strong election agenda including his party, which ensured his eventual defeat. It could be pertinent to crucify which of the two pandemic brought more damage to the world.







Covid caused innumerable death to human race but awakened global conscious to look for tips of healthy life and grow sympathy for larger society defeating whims of individuality. Trump may have lost the election due to the existence of American strong institutions, but left inerasable scratch on the shell of democracy not only in United States elsewhere too. The effective vaccine of Pfizer could one day defeat Covid and save human race from extinct.Wouldreincarnation of Plato, Aristotle or Abraham Lincoln take place to prescribe global vaccine for the return of pristine democracy as in their time?What has been more affected by the two pandemic of Trump and Covid - is mass media. The world may have to wait for long to see when they return to their noble role of societal watchdog from the twisting role of entertaining global readers and viewers by recurring news of pandemic like Trump and Covid. Let the media not focus only the powerful position of people rather their powerful deeds for larger society and world. Let democracy return to its pristine form and survive as creed not as cult.





