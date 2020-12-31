Bangladesh's position and things to do





Covid-19 has disrupted our overall way of life. It has ruined our normal way of life. This devastating corona has caused indescribable damage to all sectors. Corona has turned 2020 into a complete poison. This corona has created a black chapter in world history.





Since the Corona infection in the country, mismanagement, incompetence, corruption in many sectors of national importance became clear. Especially the dilapidated condition of the health sector of the country came to our notice. Such a weakness, mismanagement, and corruption in the country's health sector as well as the overall tragic picture of the health sector could not be seen unless we would have faced the Corona pandemic situation.





Sabrina-Shahed's fake corona certificate trade, activities of unscrupulous traders with corona protection materials, cruelty to the person affected by corona, inhumanity, death of the patient due to medical negligence, corruption of driver Malek, looting at the incentives of corona, etc. were causing anger in the minds of the people. There is so little good news for us in the midst of so much bad news.





A piece of recent news published in foreign media has given strength and courage to the people of the country. The report said, "Bangladesh is at the top in South Asia in dealing with the epidemic of Covid-19." Such comforting information has come up in the influential US media Bloomberg's 'Covid Resilience Ranking'. However, in this ranking, Bangladesh ranks 20th in the world. Bloomberg has been publishing the international ranking of covid tolerant countries for several months based on various indicators, including the ability to control the transmission of the novel coronavirus and cope with economic losses. Bangladesh, which was in the 24th position last November, has risen four steps in one month by showing its craftsmanship. Whose current position is 20th.





According to the Bloomberg report, 34 out of every 1 lakh people in Bangladesh are identified as covid positive. The monthly mortality rate is 1.6 percent. For every 10 lakh, 44 people have died. According to Bloomberg, Although Bangladesh is ahead in terms of GDP and communication in terms of quality of life, still lagging behind in terms of the impact of lockdown on public life and quality of healthcare.





If we look at the backward position, the present reality emerges before our eyes. And that reality has pushed Bangladesh's corona resistance back a bit. Public awareness of the issue of corona prevention had not been less publicized. The government's efforts were also commendable. But most of the people in the country did not care about it, they were not aware of hygiene. On the contrary, they are seen to be able to move freely, regardless of their hygiene. If the people of the country continue to behave in such a global crisis, the overall situation in the country will be dire. We have to face difficult situations.





It is a well-known fact that the biggest tool to prevent any virus is to use a mask. And this mask can resist 80 percent of the coronavirus. Despite all this, most people in the country still refrain from using masks. At the beginning of the corona infection in the country, people were careful to use masks, but now it is not seen as before. It becomes clear when you look at the markets, streets, shopping malls, and busiest places.





It needs a positive change very soon and it has to bring about this change on its own. It is not possible to have complete success in this work by blocking the barrel of a gun. It is seen that if the administration carries out an operation for wearing the mask for a few days, then the people aware a little bit. But then the situation is the same. How much more can a government and administrations do! If people are not aware of themselves, then this pandemic cannot be brought under control in any way.





Now it is up to our will and conscience to decide whether we will prosper or perish. At the same time, the government has to come forward to control the situation with massive propaganda. But lately, it seems that the government's publicity of Corona's public awareness has become a bit weaker than before. In the current situation, it needs to be strengthened and accelerated.





To prevent this pandemic, to keep the country safe, every one of our citizens must be aware of their position, and the government will come forward with full cooperation. That is what we want. It is heard that the vaccine is coming. But not yet. It is hoped that the vaccine will come to us in 2021. As long as we remain vaccine-free, we have no other means of prevention without this awareness and caution. So now we have to prevent this pandemic by using masks, following hygiene rules, and awareness.





A recent decision by the government to resist Corona deserves praise. That is - "No mask, no service policy." To get services from government institutions, the citizen has to come wearing a mask. Otherwise, the service will not be provided. It is a timely great decision to prevent corona from spreading. All such non-governmental organizations, privately-owned organizations also have to take such a stern decision. Public transports, shops, hotels, and restaurants also need to introduce the "No Mask, No Service" policy. For example, not being allowed to enter public transport without a mask, not being allowed to enter hotels and restaurants without a mask, not selling goods without a mask. If he/she disobeys this policy, then there is a provision of punishment. Thus, in all cases, when the obligation to wear a mask will be created, people will be forced to wear a mask. This obligation is bound to become a habit in the next. And in this way, if all citizens are aware of their position, it will be possible to create a 'mask revolution' in the country. This will help us to be health-conscious in the future as well.











The writer is a poet, columnist,

and journalist.

The writer is a poet, columnist, and journalist.
Email: [email protected]

