A golden heart stops throbbing!

Syed Kutubuddin Ahmed





He was neither a man of letter nor was he a celebrity of fame and repute, but nevertheless was a man with a golden heart and an ardent believer of Bengali nationalism from his head to toe, ever since his youthful days, instilled in his thoughts and imaginations by the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; which, at the passage of time, eventually led him to dedicate himself in the service of his fellow people as a pro-people political activist under the banner of a political party which brought freedom for the people in 1971.





Despite he used to retort arguments of his critic by his own brand of logic, he was often fondly reprimanded by his fellow friends for his interestingly garrulous trait but at the end of the day he equally made his fellow friends and compatriots cry at his sad demise on December 23, 2020.







I am speaking of my old friend Syed Kutubuddin Ahmed who was one of the founding members or so to say a prime mover of Chittagong College Sixty's Forum --- a Welfare and Cultural Organization founded in September, 1993 with students studied in Chittagong College for the period of 1960-69. Born in a respectable family at Bakolia, Chittagong, he grew up in an environment at the neighborhood, famous in Chittagong in those days as a hub of carpenters, masons, artisans and a cross section of hard-working people. Syed KutubUddin Ahmed had keenly observed from his boyhood how life went-on with hard-working people and took the lesson of life by way of molding his characteristic feature in such a manner.







I knew Kutub ever since I crossed the threshold of school and entered the premises of Chittagong College---- a prestigious seat of learning in the country, in 1964. I found Kutub an ever-cheerful man with a golden heart extending always his hands of friendship to those that he used to come across. He was ubiquitous in all the academic and extra-academic activities in the college and soon became a darling to his friends by winning their hearts by his impeccable sense of humility and humor.







A few years in college eventually ran out in the mist of time leaving vestiges in the recesses of golden memories only to ruminate over. But Kutub's presence amongst his friends never dwindled as he continued his contacts and communications with friends in the college no matter how old buddies remained physically apart from each other by the axioms of reality of life. Kutub's such endeavor took an institutional shape when as stated, Chittagong College Sixty's Forum was formed to serve as a pleasant platform where old buddies of the college could assemble, talk with mirth & merriment, share ideas with each other and casual brawls in some occasions being imbibed with the reminiscence of youthful days in the college premises.







The Sixty's Forum has score of resource persons with Mr. Nader Khan in the chair who have the capabilities to provide the Forum with material and collateral supports needed to run the Forum with its all humanitarian activities including providing needy students with stipends and scholarship without constraints and hindrances. Nevertheless, a prime mover was always needed to carry out and follow-up suchactivities in right direction and order and for that purpose Kutub was chosen as the right person to do the job with skill, sincerity and hard work. He had the magic wand in his hand to drag the members of the Forum, who mostly walk the twilight of life with physical incapacities compounded by psychological lathyrism, to the monthly or annual meeting or drag them to the annual picnic spot outside humdrums of urban life to breath fresh air for a while with relishing culinary delight as an extra bonus.







Kutub's follow-up endeavor for such meeting was so meticulous and intense that on occasionssome members of the Forum, suffering from paranoid old-age indolence, preferred to run-away from Kutub's constant phone calls. Kutub was not a man to give up his endeavor till such time reluctant members come out from the comforts of cocoons oftheir sweet home and join the caravan with renewed zeal and enthusiasm.





I had a last phone call with him a couple of weeks ago and inquired about how he was thinking over an annual picnic in the on-going pandemic situation. He inquired about my health and informed me that he was not keeping well for some time. I did not take itso seriously as I found him in good spirit in words and did not think, in my wildest imagination, that he would die in a week's time.







On the day of his sad demise, in the early morning, my cell phone rang and I saw his name on the screen. I received the call and as usually answered 'Kutub how are you? Alas! It was not his voice. An unknown voice from his phone at the other end came introducing the caller as Kutub's nephew conveying the sad message of Kutub's death. I stood mute for a while with unspeakable grief at the sad news in that hour of early morning. Numerous numbers of phone calls with his known voice that I received from him over last few decades will, henceforth, cease and fall silent forever.







His sudden death will certainly call for a big blow for the Forum that we all old friends belong to. Sixty's Forum will not certainly die down soon with Kutub's death. His absence will be felt with immense pain and agony. His shadow will hang in the premises of Forum's meeting as an when it takes place in future when rage & fury of Coronavirus pandemic comes to a tolerable range.







With stopping of his golden heart throbbing, Kutub has gone to the world of no return where he will bloom a perennial flower in the afterworld under the shadows of Allah's unfettered Mercy & Benediction. May Allah rest the departed soul of Kutub in eternal peace and give enough courage and strength to the members of his bereaved family to endure the loss. Amin.





The writer is a former

civil servant.

