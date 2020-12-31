Published:  12:06 AM, 31 December 2020

Diner Sheshe

Diner Sheshe
 
"I've always believed in old school love; after my last relationship in 2017, I hadn't dated anyone-I wanted to fall in love organically. But on my way back from a solo trip to Pushkar, I decided to give online dating a shot-I downloaded OKCupid simply because I'd finished the book I was reading and the train was running late. Saurav was the 3rd guy I swiped right on. His bio read- 'Early bird, loves food...' the 'food' part got me interested- I'm a big-time foodie! It also said that he was a bookworm; our book lists matched!

We exchanged numbers and began chatting. At first, I didn't take him seriously; for me, meeting in person was important. Somehow, Saurav sensed that and asked me out on a date! We met at a fancy place for brunch. My first impression of him was-'he's so serious'; but we had a great conversation-we spoke about food, politics, books. Before leaving, he offered to drop me home-it was really sweet because he knew that I lived on the opposite side of the city. On the way, I made him try chai at my favorite Tapri-Saurav enjoyed the chai as much as he enjoyed the fancy restaurant; that mattered to me. We met every weekend after that. A week later, something snapped inside me-it struck me how much I was in love with him. So, as Saurav was telling me about some recipe, I texted him-'I think I love you too.' We lived at different ends of Delhi; most of our time was spent travelling to see each other. So he asked me, 'Why don't you just move in?' It was a big step, but I wanted to take the leap-we moved in together.

There were no milestones in our relationship; everything happened organically-within 10 months, Saurav casually asked, 'So when do we get married?' But I'd expected a dramatic Bollywood proposal, so I dodged until finally, he gave in! He played the song 'Jadoo Teri Nazar' and went down on his knees to propose!     Humans of Bombay, Fb


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From The Connected Age

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »