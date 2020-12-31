Diner Sheshe





"I've always believed in old school love; after my last relationship in 2017, I hadn't dated anyone-I wanted to fall in love organically. But on my way back from a solo trip to Pushkar, I decided to give online dating a shot-I downloaded OKCupid simply because I'd finished the book I was reading and the train was running late. Saurav was the 3rd guy I swiped right on. His bio read- 'Early bird, loves food...' the 'food' part got me interested- I'm a big-time foodie! It also said that he was a bookworm; our book lists matched!





We exchanged numbers and began chatting. At first, I didn't take him seriously; for me, meeting in person was important. Somehow, Saurav sensed that and asked me out on a date! We met at a fancy place for brunch. My first impression of him was-'he's so serious'; but we had a great conversation-we spoke about food, politics, books. Before leaving, he offered to drop me home-it was really sweet because he knew that I lived on the opposite side of the city. On the way, I made him try chai at my favorite Tapri-Saurav enjoyed the chai as much as he enjoyed the fancy restaurant; that mattered to me. We met every weekend after that. A week later, something snapped inside me-it struck me how much I was in love with him. So, as Saurav was telling me about some recipe, I texted him-'I think I love you too.' We lived at different ends of Delhi; most of our time was spent travelling to see each other. So he asked me, 'Why don't you just move in?' It was a big step, but I wanted to take the leap-we moved in together.







There were no milestones in our relationship; everything happened organically-within 10 months, Saurav casually asked, 'So when do we get married?' But I'd expected a dramatic Bollywood proposal, so I dodged until finally, he gave in! He played the song 'Jadoo Teri Nazar' and went down on his knees to propose! Humans of Bombay, Fb

