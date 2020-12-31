Worldwide waffling





The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the way for commercial drones to lift off with its highly anticipated set of new rules for unmanned aircrafts. Drones currently represent the fastest-growing unit in the transportation sector, according to the FAA, with more than 1.7 million drones registered and 203,000 certified remote pilots. "The new rules make way for the further integration of drones into our airspace by addressing safety and security concerns," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.









West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (December 29) asserted that the land of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore would never allow hate politics to triumph over secularism. Addressing a rally in Bolpur, Mamata Banerjee claimed that conspiracies were being hatched to destroy the state's inclusive culture and cautioned people against divisive politics. The West Bengal Chief Minister said, "Stop this politics of violence... This divisive politics. Branding Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty as a "BJP man", she claimed that he is planning to destroy the rich heritage of the hallowed institution by "importing divisive and communal politics inside its campus," adding "Those who do not respect Mahatma Gandhi and other icons of the country are now talking of building 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal)."









Andy is 22 years old, lives in a small shared apartment in the Shanghai suburbs and is transgender. Every month or so, he gets a package from Thailand - male growth hormones that are not approved in China. "In China, the channel is hidden," he tells Sky News. Buying and administering unapproved drugs is risky. Unscrupulous dealers can substitute safe substances for animal hormones. Transgender people have experienced kidney problems and even paralysis as a result.









The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched their first podcast - which they both produce and present - for Spotify. The half-hour "Holiday Special" featured celebrities, including Elton John and James Corden, reflecting on the past year and "sharing lessons, reflections and hopes for 2021". It also includes "personal anecdotes and inspirational stories", with others guests chatting to Harry and Meghan about their own life experiences. The podcast venture follows a high profile Netflix deal to become film and TV producers, after announcing they wanted to step away from royal life and become financially independent at the start of 2020. In the audio show, they pay tribute to those who "have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss" during a difficult year, and thank healthcare workers for their sacrifices.



