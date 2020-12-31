What Dhaka is talking about





Popular talented Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim shared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "I am a big fan of yours" Bishal Roy , fb









Bangladeshi film actress and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Bridal look". The photo has already received plenty of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "My favrt actress.I love you so much" Mithila Rahman, fb









Facebook user Ketan Vikamsey posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo features a beautiful bird called Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wow!" AF Mohammad, fb











Bangladeshi film actress Shabnur posted a picture on her FB page with a caption ".We love each other, Everybody please pray for both of us". The photo has already received plenty of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Always I pray for you and your son" Jannat Parvin, fb



Leave Your Comments