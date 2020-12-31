GTCL Officers' Welfare Association election held



The 10th Executive Council of GTCL Officers' Welfare Association, Election-2020 was held on 23rd December. The newly elected Executive Council was sworn in on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner Md. Saiful Islam (General Manager-HR) administered the oath. GTCL Managing Director Engineer Md. Atiquzzaman as the Chief Guest and Senior Officials were present at the Ceremony. Besides, Md. Monir Hossain-Executive Member-1, Mohammad Arif Billah- Executive Member-2, Md. Fakhrul Arefin- Executive Member-3, Mohammad Kausar Tamim- Executive Member-4 and Tahmina Sultana as Council Member, Mohammad Shawkat Ullah Riaz as Executive Member.



(Eastern Region) and Syed Imdad Hossain has been elected as the Executive Member (Western Region).





