JU BCL celebrates Victory Day of Democracy

Bangladesh Chhatra League, Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit on Wednesday celebrated 'Victory Day of Democracy' on the occasion of the second anniversary of the victory of the Awami League in the Eleventh Parliamentary Election.





On this occasion, they organized a joyous rally on the campus of the university. The joyous rally was started from Paribahan Chattar at 12 pm and ended with a short rally at the foot of the central Shaheed Minar of the university.





M MainulHussainRajan, deputy office secretary of JUChhatra League, said, "Sheikh Hasina's government is a government of development, a government of democracy. Because Sheikh Hasina's government was there, we got the right to vote. Earlier we used to go all day to vote but now we are able to vote in a short time through EVM. The people of this country are in favor of development. So they have chosen the Bangladesh Awami League. As long as Bangladesh is in the hands of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will move forward. "





Addressing the Rally, BCL, JU Unit vice-presidents BayojidRana Collins, Azizur Rahman Lilu, joint-secretary Affan Hossain Apon, drama and debate secretary Ratan Biswas, joint-editor Akhtaruz-zaman Sohel, deputy international affairs secretary Ismail Hossain, deputy library and literature secretary About a hundred leaders and activists of different hall units including Shah Rukh Shahriar Soumik were present.





JU Correspondent

