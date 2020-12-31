UNO seeks co-op for a beautiful Sarail



Newly-appointed Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ariful Haq Mridul has sought cooperation from all to make a beautiful Sarail.





He came up with the call while chairing monthly law and order meeting organized by upazila administration at Upazila Parishad auditorium on Tuesday.





UNO Mridul said, "Sarail upazila has occupied a special space in history for its rich traditions. There are huge potentials here and we have to utilize these. The problems will be identified and steps for solution to be taken."





"I think Sarail as my own upazila. I would like to work for moving Sarail forward as a servant of state. There is no alternative to cooperation from all to this end," he further said. I would like to spend every working hour for the development of Sarail, the UNO assured.





Upazila Parishad chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, OC AMM Nazmul Ahmed, Upazila Parishad vice chairmen Abu Hanif Mia, Rokeya Begum, Dr Liton Karmakar, Sadar UP chairman Abdul Jabbar, Chunta UP chairman Sheikh Habibur Rahman, Shahjadapur UP chairman Rafiqul Islam Khokon, Aruail UP chairman Mosharraf Hossain, Pakshimul UP chairman Saiful Islam, Panishwar UP chairman Deen Islam, Kalikachchha UP chairman Sharafat Ali, Shafiqul Islam (Kanu), freedom fighter Anowar Hossain, Sarail Upazila Reporters Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Assistant Education Officer Md Nazrul Islam, Women Affairs Officer Fatema Begum, Aruail Bazar committee president Abu Taleb Mia and other members of the law and order committee were present at the meeting.

