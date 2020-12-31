Army chief inaugurates Trust Axiata Pay



The new mobile financial services Trust Axiata Pay (TAP) has been launched to add a new dimension to the country's digital financial transactions and provide secure services to customers. Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed formally inaugurated the services on Wednesday, said a press release.





Under the service, customers will be able to receive deposits and transactions, utility bill payments, insurance installments, educational institution fees, submission of fees for recruitment of three forces, acceptance of remittances, online merchant payments and recharge services of all mobile phone operators.







Customers will be able to register for the service through national identity card and selfie. Through this service, fees of 56 educational institutions, fees for the recruitment of three forces and fees for national identity cards and passports can be paid. Adjutant General of Bangladesh Army Md Enayet Ullah, General Manager of Payment System Department of Bangladesh Bank Md Mezbaul Haque, Managing Director and CEO of Trust Bank Farooq Moin Uddin Ahmed and Acting CEO of Trust Axiata Digital Limited Md Nazmul Hossain were present, among others.

