'IBBL an institution of nat'l trust'

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam with other high officials of the bank cutting a ribbon to inaugurate seven new branches on Tuesday.



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam said, IBBL has become an institution of national trust and confidence in the country. IBBL contributes significantly to national foreign exchange reserve by collecting more than one-third expatriates' remittance.

He made these remarks at a branch opening ceremony through a virtual platform on Tuesday.







IBBL has launched seven new branches as Karnafuli Branch, Gunagori Branch, Patenga Branch, Terri Bazar Branch and Chowdhury Hat Branch in Chattogram, Bera Branch in Pabna and Kalir Bazar Branch in Gaibandha.







Md Mahbub ul Alam was present in the program as the chief guest while Additional Managing Direc-tors Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan addressed as special guest. IBBL Deputy Managing Director Md Mosharraf Hossain presided over the program. High Officials of the bank, Head of concerned zones and branches, executives, officials, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the local functions were also connected in the virtual program. The bank's Managing Director and CEO said, IBBL has achieved this position of excellence by dint of honesty and Shariah principles among its clients and officials as well as sincerity, dedication and modern technology rich services.



He said, IBBL is currently providing state-of-art banking services through 373 Branches, 162 Sub-Branches, 2203 Agent Banking Outlets and more than 1500 ATM/CRM booths. The deposit of the bank has increased by about 23 thousand crore this year surpassing all the records of the past. Meanwhile, IBBL crossed the investment (credit) milestone of Tk 1.00 trillion, he added.







He urged the entrepreneurs in the respective regions to work for the development of their own business, area and above all the country by availing financial services from these new branches of IBBL. He also directed the head of branches and officials to work for the advancement of the living standards of the marginalized people.

