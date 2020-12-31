Bangladesh Bank former governor Professor Dr Atiur Rahman addressing a webinar titled "Green Economic Recovery in Bangladesh: Prospects and Challenges" organized jointly by Unnayan Shamannay, BWGED, and BAPA on Wednesday.



Bangladesh Bank former governor Professor Dr Atiur Rahman said, there is no alternative to green economic recovery.





He made this remark at a webinar titled "Green Economic Recovery in Bangladesh: Prospects and Challenges" organized jointly by Unnayan Shamannay, BWGED, and BAPA on Wednesday.





The eminent economist said, "Discourse on prioritizing climate change in development policies and plans were already there. Bangladesh was among the pioneers of leveraging green finance to cope with effects of climate change. The pandemic-induced economic slowdown has drawn further attention from the global leaders to the green growth agenda. Hence, there is no alternative to green economic recovery." National and International development organization, environmentalist organizations, civil society and mass media participated in the webinar. Panel discussants were- Bangladesh Environment Network Founder Professor Nazrul Islam, CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun, ICCAD Director Dr Solimul Huq, BGEF Chairperson Dipal Chandra Barua, RDF Chief Executive Golam Mostofa and former Additional Secretary of Power Division Siddiqur Rahman.





During the panel discussion session, Dr Fahmida Khatun put emphasized on developing the right institutions to ensure green growth. She opined that government could ease the green recovery process by collecting additional revenue through utilization of digital solutions.







Dr Solimul Huq inferred that along with the government other actors also need to come forward for green growth and sustainable development.







In his keynote, Dr Atiur Rahman further added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently chairing the climate vulnerable forum, and she is fully committed to work for a cleaner, greener and safer world. Bangladesh should take this opportunity to push the green agenda both in the domestic and international arena.

