Sometimes it's just uncurling yourself up from that ball of tears: Ileana D'Cruz





Ileana D'Cruz is not just about entertaining fans with beach photos and stylish photoshoots, she often shared inspirational quotes and powerful statements too on social media. Case in point is her latest Instagram post that defines strength. Sharing a portrait click seemingly from a recent shoot, Ileana wrote, "Strength isn't always just a big dramatic show of bravado. It isn't always a long monologue filled with inspirational words and hard hitting truths. Sometimes it's just uncurling yourself up from that ball of tears and lost confusion, cleaning yourself up, and stepping out into the world again." She recently wrapped the shoot of her upcoming movie 'Unfair and Lovely', which she shot with Randeep Hooda. After wrapping up her project in India, Ileana took off to her Texas home to be with her family.





Leave Your Comments