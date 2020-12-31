'Mujib Barsho' Senior/ Junior Taekwondo concludes



'Mujib Barsho' Trust Bank 18th Senior/ Junior Taekwondo Competition concluded on Wednesday at National Sports Council Gymnasium, said a Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) press release. On the last day of four-day meet, Bangladesh Army emerged champions in senior men's division while Bangladesh Ansar finished runners-up.





In the senior women's division, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP emerged champions while Bangladesh Army finished runners-up.





In the junior men's division, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan emerged champions while Sirajganj District Sports Association finished runners-up. In the junior women's division, Cumilla District Sports Association (DSA) emerged champions while Rajshahi DSA finished runners-up.





Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain was the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony of the competition and distributed the prizes. Youth and Sports Ministry's additional secretary Mohammad Abdul Karim was also present there.



BTF president Morshed Hossain Kamal presided over the closing ceremony. BTF general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana and other federation officials were also present.



A total of 600 Taekwondo participants including 400 of men's and 200 of women's participants took part in the different categories of the meet.





Organised by BTF and sponsored by Trust Bank, the competition was organised to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

