Registration time of 'Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award' extended



The registration time of "Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award-2020" has been extended till February 15, 2021, said a Ministry of Youth and Sports press release on Wednesday, BSS report.





Initially, the registration process was scheduled from November 1 to December 31, 2020, but the competition organizing committee has decided to extend the registration deadline from December 31 to February 15, 2021 to ensure the maximum participation of young volunteers. In addition, from now on, the application form can be submitted through online as well as at the district and upazila level Youth Development offices.





In this regard, a press conference was held today at the Youth and Sports Ministry's conference room. Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain briefed the pressmen regarding the 'Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020".





State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP virtually joined in the conference.It can be mention that the 'Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020' is being launched for the first time in the name of Prime Minister under 'Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020' to recognize the unique humanitarian contribution of Bangladesh and global youth nationally and internationally at the critical time of COVID-19 pandemic and through this competition the Ministry of Youth and Sports will give the awards, certificates and honors to the youth individually and in different categories.



State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP said: "We have all seen how the young people were involved in volunteer activities during the coronavirus epidemic. They have provided financial assistance, medical assistance and a variety of voluntary assistance. Young people often say that they do not get recognition for their work. So we have taken this initiative directly from the government and we are not just limited to it in our country, we want to give this recognition to the youth nationally and internationally."It can be mentioned that the "Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020" will be given in ten categories.





