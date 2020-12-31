Not focusing on the opposition: Mominul

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque during batting practice. -BCB



After Cricket West Indies (CWI) test Captain Jason Holder, limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard and 10 other notable players withdrew their forthcoming Bangladesh tour due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, CWI named a second-string Test and ODI squad for Bangladesh series with many newcomers.





West Indies are due to play three one-day internationals and two tests in Chattogram and Dhaka starting from Jan. 20.





Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran are the other players who opted out of the series. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are also unavailable due to personal reasons.





Despite every match in the series is part of the ICC Test Championship and the World Cup Super League, West Indies is sending almost a fresh squad in Bangladesh. Last time the Caribbeans toured Bangladesh in 2018 where they were totally outclassed in Test and ODI series against Bangladesh.







Particularly West Indies batsmen looked so delicate against a formidable Bangladesh spin attack in typical Bangladesh slow and low wicket. Only prolific batsman Shai Hope showed some resistance in both Test and ODI series. Despite their previous nightmare experience in Bangladesh West Indies most of the senior cricketers withdrew the upcoming Bangladesh tour. Even Shai Hope also opted out of the series.







Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque however said he is not shocked to see a new-look West Indies squad. Even he said the Tigers are only focusing on their strengths ahead of the crucial ICC Test Championship and the World Cup Super League ties."There is no point in being surprised or shocked. Bangladesh will play with the same vigor as it was planned. Bangladesh will not change their style regardless of the strength of the opposition." Mominul said in an interview on Wednesday.







"I don't think we have any thoughts about it, we don't have any reason to talk about it. Moreover, we will play against a West Indies team. We are not concerned about who is in the team and who is not in the team. We will follow our process and strategy," he added."As I said earlier, we will stick to our strength and process. A professional team basically plays that way. There is no chance to think as to why the board sent this team. At least that's not what a professional team thinks. No matter which team you are facing off, as a professional team you have to give your hundred percent."





Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the tourists' test team in Holder's absence, while Jason Mohammed will lead the limited overs side.Top-order batsman Kavem Hodge has received his maiden call-up to the test squad, while all-rounder Akeal Hosein and left-handed batsman Kjorn Ottley earned their first ODI call-ups.West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Jan. 10. The ODI series is to be played from Jan. 20 followed by the test series from Feb. 3.Bangladesh has reported over 511,000 infections and more than 7,500 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

