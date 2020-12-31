'Law with death penalty can't stop rapes'



On the occasion of the celebration of Human Rights Day 2020, National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh and ARTICLE 19 with the support of the Asia Foundation organized a virtual discussion meeting on "Women's Progress and Challenges in the 25 Years of the Beijing Declaration" on December 29, 2020.







Women and human rights activists, journalists, teachers and lawyers took part in the event, where the progress and challenges of women were broadly discussed. The event highlighted the role of individual, family, society and the state to establish human rights as well as the economic, political and legal equal opportunity for women, third gender, hijra and LGBTQI at every level.







Nasima Begum, NDC, Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Bangladesh was the Chief Guest at the event. Regional Director Faruq Faisal, ARTICLE 19 Bangladesh and South Asia moderated the event.







Professor Tania Haque (PhD) of the Department of Women and Gender Studies atthe Dhaka University presented the keynote presentationat the event. Jasmine Ara Begum, Member, NHRCB and the Committee, Committee on Violence against Women and Children at NHRCB;ShaheenAnam, Executive Director, ManusherJonno Foundation and Mohammad Zakaria, Representative of The Asia Foundation discussed the issue from different viewpoints.







Nasima Begum, NDC, Chairman, NHRC, Bangladesh stressed in her speech, 'Everyone, regardless of gender, must come forward to protect the rights of women; parents must follow of their children's activities; the cyber-bullying and crime must be prevented, and the attitude of exploiting women must be stopped.' She added, 'Women are mostly victimized of violence and harassment in disaster, war and epidemic situations. 'Due to COVID-19, I thought violence against women might decrease; it did not. Again, it was expected that the new act against rape with the provision of the death penalty which must create fear amongst rapists. However, reality does not portray the notion. I wondered; rape has drastically increased with the newest brutal ways.' she said, 'NHRC is working to identify causes that provocative to the violence against women during epidemics. To uphold human rights, the NHRC planning to set up human rights protection clubs in every Upazilas in the country, which will include school and college students", said a press release.





Professor Tania Haque (PhD) of the Department of Women and Gender Studies of the Dhaka University, said, 'Despite the progress of women in education, work, socio-economic, political spheres, women are still lagging behind the men. The ratio between men and women participation in household chores have yet not equally distributed. As result, women struggle to balance their leisure time for work-life.' She said, 'We become a strong nation in terms of the numerical data representation of women empowerment, yet we cannot demand the qualitative progress of women's life and livelihood. Thus, we need to change our mindset to accept equal rights for women; also need to engage men and young boys in this regard.'







Shaheen Anam, Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation said that as a human being, dignity of women had yet not recognized appropriately. 'Violence against women has increased, though few successful women in the society can raise their voices for their rights, while many are still facing exploitation and deprivation.' she added.





Jesmin Ara Begum, Member of NHRCB and Chair, Committee on Violence against Women and Children at NHRCB said, "to prevent violence against women, we need to add extra-curricular activities such as martial art for adolescent girls. Also, we need to focus on root-causes regarding why an individual raped someone. Before identifying the cause, we cannot be able to stop violence against women."





Md. Zakaria, Programme Manager, The Asia Foundation, Bangladesh said, "violence against women and girls has increased during COVID 19. Corona has provided an opportunity to re-evaluate the position of men and women in our society. In light of the Beijing Declaration, it will be possible to work on women's rights in full swing".





Faruq Faisel, Regional Director of ARTICLE 19 Bangladesh and South Asia said, "although the Universal Declaration of Human Rights declares equal rights for men and women, in reality, women as human beings, do not enjoy the same rights as men; neither members of third gender LGBTQI communities. He urged, 'this is a time to raise our voices to ensure human rights for all irrespective of sex, gender, class, caste and sexual orientation. We need to stress implementing the existing laws to establish the human rights for women, men, Hijra and LGBTQI. But even before that, we need to spread positive social attitude among society. The state needs to take the lead in the action.' ARTICLE 19 calls on the relevant authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure gender equality in all spheres of society.







