5th 'wartime' bomb recovered at Dhaka airport

Photo: ISPR



Bangladesh Air Force on Wednesday found another 250kg bomb from the construction site of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for the fifth time in a month.





A search team of the Air Force spotted the bomb - believed to be dropped during the Liberation War in 1971 - buried at the construction site.





Later, a bomb disposal unit carried the general-purpose bomb to a safer place for disposal, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said.





The Air Force team has been conducting searches at the construction site of the third terminal since the first bomb was found there on December 9, reports UNB.





Three more cylinder-like bombs were found at the site on December 14, December 19 and December 28.





Workers came across the bomb while digging for the third terminal of the airport.





Construction work of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport began in late December after months of delay.





The work was originally scheduled to start in April last year and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh had planned to finish it by April 2021.

Leave Your Comments