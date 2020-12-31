Metro rail's trial run in 2021



The country's first overhead metro rail is expected to start its test and trial run at the beginning of 2021.





"We are hopeful about bringing the train sets in February in the country from Japan and after that the integrated test and trial run will be conducted," Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique told BSS today. At least 19 times trial run of each train need to be conducted in Japan before shipment, he said, adding, "Manufacturing of four train sets for Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 (MRT) have been completed and one set was scheduled to be completed today (December 30) in the factory in Osaka."





"We need a total of 24 train sets having six passenger coaches each, of which five were completed. Some 15-km out of 20-km viaduct erection has been completed, while setting up of 14-km viaduct and in the depot rail track has also been completed," said Siddique, reports BSS.





The managing director said that construction of all metro stations were going on in full swing during the coronavirus pandemic with maintaining health guidelines strictly.





Besides, construction of platforms at Uttara Center and Uttara South has already been completed while construction of Uttara North platform is now at last stage. Steel structure erection works of Uttara North and Uttara South are underway. Mechanical, electric and plumbing works of Uttara North, Uttara Centre and Uttara South stations are progressing fast.





According to the project details, the metro rail is projected to carry 60,000 passengers per hour by traveling the entire route of 21.26 km from Uttara to Motijheel-Kamalapur Railway Station in less than 40 minutes.





It said if the current pace of work continues, by following safety rules, during the ongoing coronavirus situation, the rail project might be completed within December 2022.





Meanwhile, telecommunication, power substation, signaling and rooms for station controller construction works also began to hand over contract package CP-07.





The length of the metro rail route up to Motijheel was 20.10 km. But now it was extended to Kamalapur Railway Station by 1.16 km. As a result, the number of stations was also increased to 16.





Physical survey was going on before alignment of the extended route from Motijheel to Kamalapur Railways Station, which will complete this month.





It said the overall physical progress of the first phase construction from Uttara to Agargaon is 79.62 percent and second phase progress from Agargaon to Motijheel is 48.51 percent, while the overall progress stood at 54.59 percent.





The project details said around 11.04-kilometer viaduct, partial structure of the 20.1-kilometre-long metro rail system for Dhaka city, became visible between Uttara and Agargaon.





It said sub-structure of nine stations was completed, while concourse roofs of Uttara North, Uttara Centre and Uttara South were finished. Concourse roofs construction of Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara and Shewrapa stations is going on.





Construction of platforms of Uttara Center and Uttara South were completed, while construction of Uttara North platform is now at the last stage. Steel structure erection works of Uttara North and Uttara South are underway. Work on mechanical, electric and plumbing of Uttara North, Uttara Centre and Uttara South stations has started.





To continue the construction work smoothly amid coronavirus pandemic, the authorities have made necessary arrangement to provide treatment if any worker is infected with Covid-19t. A 10-bed isolation center (Field Hospital) at the Gabtoli construction site and a 14-bed isolation center (Field Hospital) at Uttara Ponchoboti construction yard were constructed, Siddique said, adding that if necessary, more residential establishments will be built.





The workers infected with COVID-19 were kept under home or institutional quarantine and if needed, they were admitted to a dedicated hospital. Only persons with COVID-19 negative were selected and kept under group quarantine for 14 days.





According to the project, there will be a total of 16 stations on the 21-km route of the Mass Rapid Transit-MRT Line-6. The stations are Uttara North, Uttara Center, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarawni, Framgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbag, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Secretariat and Motijheel.





The iconic stations will be at Diabari, Mirpur and Motijheel, while others stations will be constructed ordinarily.













