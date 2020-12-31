PBI to probe case against Sayeed Khokon



A Dhaka court has ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate a case filed against seven people including former Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sayeed Khokon for embezzling Taka 34.89 crore. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam came up with the order on Wednesday and asked the PBI to submit a report by January 31.





Fulbaria City Supermarket-2 Traders Association president Delwar Hossain lodged the lawsuit on Tuesday for embezzling the money by allocating shops among traders by violating main design of the market.The other accused in the case are- DSCC former chief revenue officer Eusuf Ali Sarder, former deputy assistant engineer Md Majed, and their assistants Kamrul Hasan, Helena Akter, Atikur Rahman Swapan and Md Walid.





The case documents say, former Mayor Sayeed Khokon, Eusuf Ali and Majed constructed illegal structures ignoring the design of the market and allocated shops. Knowing about the allocation process, the traders deposited the money through the other four accused. The accused then embezzled the money and allocated the illegal shops among the traders, which were recently demolished by the DSCC.





