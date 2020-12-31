People to change govt in New Year: Fakhrul



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday hoped that people will get united in the coming year, 2021 to bring a change in the government.





' 'This year is set to end. Let's all have the same resolve for unity in the next year,'' he said while speaking at a demonstration program.

The BNP leader said, ''We'll establish a true government of people through a credible election by removing the current monstrous, autocratic and dictatorial government. Let's unite to achieve that goal.''





As part of the party's countrywide program, Dhaka south and north city units of BNP arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club marking the second anniversary of the 11th parliamentary election day.





Fakhrul called upon all political parties and the people of all walks of life to get united to 'restore' democracy in the country. ''The struggle to protect democracy is not only a matter of BNP. All the political parties and people must be united to oust the current regime,'' reports UNB.





