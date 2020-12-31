'Economy to perform better next year'



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said Bangladesh's economy will perform better in the next year as all indicators of the country's economy are in good position despite COVID-19 pandemic.





"We are in a good position in every index of our economy and we are making progress in all areas," he told the journalists after the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) meeting through virtually.





Responding to a question, the finance minister said "We always expect the best. As you all know, the World Bank and the IMF have projected that the global economy will be four percent lower than last year. And for the Asian countries, they say, it will be 1.7 percent less. This will increase the suffering in developed countries."





Wishing everyone a happy English New Year, Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh has been dealing with the COVID-19 properly from the beginning, reports BSS.





"We are in a good position roughly or comparatively. So we think in the same way that our economy will be better next year," he added.









Leave Your Comments