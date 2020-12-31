JS session goes into session on Jan 18



The 11th session of the current Parliament will begin on January 18 next as President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday summoned the first session of the new year of 2021.





The 11th Parliament will go into the session at 4:30 pm on January 18 after a 59-day recess of the last session prorogued on November 20 last.





President Abdul Hamid will address the first session of the new year of 2021.





The Cabinet on December 21 okayed the draft speech of the President to be delivered in. The speech will focus mainly on 10 issues including the country's overall scenario and macroeconomic condition; the government's measures and successes in improvement of the country's socioeconomic status; activities and programmes taken in different sectors to implement the Vision 2021 and formulation of the Vision-2041; local and overseas employment; and implementation of different ICT-related development measures to build 'Digital Bangladesh', reports UNB.





The other five issues are expansion of social safety net programmes; the progress in the trial process of war criminals; the successes achieved regarding foreign relations; the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and programmes taken for it; and administrative policies, strategies, development philosophy and guidelines for progress.





President Abdul Hamid summoned the 11th session, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, said a notification of the Parliament Secretariat.





On November 8, the special session of Parliament began on the occasion of the Mujib Year, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.President Abdul Hamid also delivered speech in the special session.





Leave Your Comments