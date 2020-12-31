China jails group for up to three years



Ten Hong Kong activists arrested at sea as they tried to flee to Taiwan by speedboat have been jailed by China for between seven months and three years.





Two minors in the group have been returned to Hong Kong. The activists were caught in August as they tried to escape after a harsh new security law was introduced by Beijing in June. The case of the so-called Hong Kong 12 has drawn global attention and concern about the detainees' treatment, reports BBC.





The Shenzhen Yantian District People's court sentenced Tang Kai-yin, 31, and Quinn Moon, 33, to three years and two years in jail, respectively, for organising an illegal border crossing, a statement said.





The remaining eight activists were sentenced to a "lighter punishment" of seven months in prison for illegally crossing the border, it added.





The two minors - now aged 17 and 18 - were handed over to Hong Kong police on Wednesday.





The case has triggered widespread criticism at a time of growing fears about the semi-autonomous territory's evaporating freedoms.





The activists had been held virtually incommunicado since they were taken into custody in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, with no access to their families or the lawyers they had hired.





After sentencing, rights group Amnesty International said the group was "at risk of torture".





"These sentences meted out after an unfair trial lay bare the dangers faced by anybody who finds themselves tried under the Chinese criminal system," Amnesty International's Asia-Pacific regional director Yamini Mishra said in a statement.





What led to their arrests?





The 12 Hong Kongers - aged 16 to 33 at the time of their detention - were intercepted at sea by the Chinese coastguard on the morning of 23 August, just 40 miles (70km) south-east of Hong Kong.





Most of those on board were already facing charges linked to the huge pro-democracy protests that swept the former British colony last year. That meant they could not leave the territory by regular means.At least one of the activists was being investigated under the controversial national security law.





