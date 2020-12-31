No terrorist group's existence found on BD border: Kamal



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said existence of no terrorist group was found in the country's border areas as per the claim of India.





"Existence of no terrorist group was found in the country's border areas as per the India's list handed over to Bangladesh at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) director general (DG) level conference recently held at Guwahati in India," he said. He stated this replying to questions of journalists after distributing medals among BGB members at the BGB headquarters.





About the Chittagong Hill Tracts' 'armed regional separatist terrorist groups' taken shelter in the Indian state of Mizoram, Kamal simultaneously said that the BSF DG assured of taking necessary measures against the terrorists hideouts (if any) as per the list handed over by BGB to BSF at the conference, reports BSS.





The home minister further said that the number of Border Outposts (BOPs) is being increased to curb the activities of 'terrorist groups' in the Chittagong Hill Tracts border of Bangladesh adjoining to the Indian state of Mizoram.





"We have information from the intelligence agencies that there are terrorist groups over the border. But there is no terrorist hideout inside Bangladesh's border areas. No terrorist will be allowed to use even one inch soil of Bangladesh," Kamal said.





Earlier, the home minister handed over medals to 59 BGB personnel in four categories for their courageous activities and outstanding performance.





Of the total awardees, 10 got BGB Medal (BGBM), 20 President Border Guard Medal (PBGM), 10 BGB Medal Service (BGBMS) and 19 President Border Guard Medal Service (PBGMS).





Addressing the award giving ceremony, he said, the BGB is now being made a three-dimensional force as the paramilitary force has already become self-reliant to discharge its duty through land routes and air and water ways.





"The BGB has been entrusted the great responsibility of protecting the country's border. Despite various limitations, the BGB's success in preventing smuggling, drug trafficking and trafficking of women and children, including ensuring border security, is commendable," Kamal added. Noting that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is relentlessly working to make the BGB a modern force, the home minister said work of incorporating ultramodern equipment and more manpower to the BGB is underway.





Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the BGB a "three-dimensional force" after the induction of two helicopters - Bir Shreshtha Nur Mohammad and Bir Shreshtha Abdur Rouf - into it.











Leave Your Comments