Serve nation with spirit of Liberation War

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually speaks at a function of passing out of cadets of the Midshipman 2018 Alfa and Direct Entry Officer at the Bangladesh Naval Academy, Chattogram on Wednesday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government will take up all sorts of preparations to safeguard the country's hard-earned independence and sovereignty.





She was speaking at the "President Parade (winter)-2020" of the passing out of cadets of the Midshipman 2018 Alfa and Direct Entry Officer (DEO) 2020 Bravo on Wednesday.







She joined the function from her official residence- Ganabhaban which was organized by the Bangladesh Navy at the Bangladesh Naval Academy, Chattogram.





The Prime Minister hoped that the fresh cadets would be most efficient and serve the nation being imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War.





Sheikh Hasina said, "We will take all sorts of preparations to safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty."





The head of the government went on to say that her government would take every initiative necessary to protect the country's independence and sovereignty to keep head high as an independent nation despite Bangladesh's foreign policy is 'Friendship to all, Malice to none.' "We want peace rather than war. But, we have to have all kinds of initiatives and training to safeguard the country's sovereignty. We have been building all our forces keeping that in mind," she added.





The premier wants Bangladesh shipyards to build its own warships, adding her government has already taken measures in this regard. She also referred to handing over the Khulna Shipyards and dry-dockyards of Chattogram and Narayanganj to Bangladesh Navy in this regard.





"We have already inducted 27 warships and two ultra-modern submarines to the Bangladesh navy to make it further stronger and Bangladesh Navy has turned into a three-dimensional force with induction of the submarines, she said.





Besides, her government has taken measures including building Bangabandhu Complex to upgrade the training for the navy personnel to make them prepared enough as they could compete with any force across the globe, the premier went on saying.





On behalf of the prime minister, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal distributed prizes among the winners.





Midshipman Mehrab Hossain Omi was awarded the "Sword of Honour" for his best all round performance while Direct Entry Officer Faridur Rahman Khan was adorned with Bir Shreshta Ruhul Amin award and Midshipman Hamid Hossain Adnan was given a award for their second best all round performance.





The cadets also took formal oaths on the occasion.





The premier greeted the newly commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Navy and asked them to follow the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he made the highest ever sacrifice for the nation.





