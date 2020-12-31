Trump's call for $2,000 cheques blocked in Senate





The US Senate's Republican leader has rejected calls from an unlikely alliance of President Donald Trump, congressional Democrats and some Republicans to boost coronavirus aid.





Mitch McConnell said hiking aid cheques from $600 (£440) to $2,000 would be "another fire hose of borrowed money".





The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives had voted to increase the payments to Americans.





The outgoing president's intervention has divided his fellow Republicans.





Congress agreed the smaller $600 payments in a Covid relief and government funding bill that Mr Trump sent back to Capitol Hill before Christmas, with the president seeking higher stimulus payments.





On Monday, congressional Democrats - usually sworn political foes of Mr Trump - passed the measure for $2,000 cheques that he requested.





Dozens of House Republicans, reluctant to defy Mr Trump, sided with Democrats to approve the package.





Mr Trump begrudgingly signed the original bill with the lower payments into law on Sunday, but has continued to demand more money.





"Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2,000 payments ASAP," he tweeted on Tuesday.

