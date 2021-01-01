Diner Sheshe





"My three year long relationship had ended right before the lockdown- heartbroken and with nowhere to go, I downloaded Tinder. I matched with a few girls, but I just couldn't establish a connection with anyone; our mindsets didn't match. In fact, Shreya was one of those girls. I'd matched with her sometime in September, her simplicity had attracted me, but somehow we never went beyond the 'Hey, how's it going?' A few months later, I stumbled upon her chat box again and for some reason felt like talking to her again. This time, I decided to do away with the generic pleasantries and instead sent her a song. To my surprise, she replied with a song! We kept sharing songs with each other- this went on for a while and when she sent 'Zara Sa' from Jannat I had to take a break and ask, 'Why didn't we speak before?'; I guess that was our cue to start speaking-I mean it felt like the girl had some sort of secret access to my Spotify playlist!





And not just that, after speaking with her for a while, I realized we both had a lot in common- from preferring tea to coffee, to choosing a night of driving around over a party. I promised her that for our first date, I'd take her for a long drive. She laughed it off, but the next day I got a message from her, 'I'll be visiting your area, you want to go on that drive now?' This beautiful girl whom I had spent the last 24 hours talking to was asking me out on a date, how could I say no? So even though it was rushed and I was nervous, I was excited to see her in person. And when I did see her, I felt the same connection that I'd felt online-she was just so simple and genuine. I knew our date would be incomplete without some chai, so I first took her to my favorite tapri. Our date started with chai and then a drive, where we shared our playlists. What was supposed to be a quick spin around the block, turned into a 6-hour long drive; there was no awkwardness, even the silence felt comfortable. In that moment, I knew I wanted to have that kind of comfort for the rest of my life. But I didn't want to freak her out, so I didn't say anything to her. Humans of Bombay, Fb

