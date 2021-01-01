Worldwide waffling





The coronavirus was identified by WHO on December 31, 2019. The COVID-19 is caused by a novel coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2). A number of health experts have an opinion that the novel coronavirus originated either in bats or pangolins. The very first human transmission was recorded in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province in China. The virus has spread in humans rapidly after this transmission. World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.









The year 2020 has witnessed one of the most difficult phases of India's relationship with China due to the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The India-China ties worsen due to the build-up by the Chinese forces at the LAC and their aggressive action in the Galwan valley in June, that witnessed 20 Indian soldiers being killed in action. The violent clashes also resulted in reportedly over 40 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel being killed, which has not been officially revealed yet by the Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's words, "We are today probably at the most difficult phase of our relationship with China.









Donald Trump has just days left in the White House but he is still finding time to embarrass himself and confuse everyone else in equal measure. As part of his ongoing dispute about the US election results (yes, he's still not letting this one go) he has hit out at official in the state of Georgia for not seriously investigating his baseless claims of voter fraud. Trump has specifically hit out at the governor Brian Kemp, who he called a 'complete disaster' and 'stupid' in a outburst on Twitter on Wednesday. The president also added "Nobody can be this stupid.









As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, health experts say it is critical for multiple vaccines to be produced and circulated worldwide in order to eradicate the illness. Peninsula Research Associates, based in Rolling Hills Estates, California, began operating in September as one of 10 testing sites nationwide to partake in a vaccine trial developed in partnership between pharmaceutical companies Sanofi Pasteur and GlaxoSmithKline. This study's vaccine includes adjuvants, which are ingredients that help vaccines work better at boosting the immune system to develop antibodies against COVID-19. Phase one included a total of 441 volunteers, 73 of whom were located at the California clinic. All trial participants received one vaccination on the first day and a booster shot on day 22 if they were a part of the group receiving two doses.





