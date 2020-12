Munira Haque, mother-in-law of Professor Dr. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Vice Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), passed away on Thursday in the capital's New Eskaton at her own residence. Dr. Sarifa Salwa Dina, Pro Vice Chancellor of BRUR and Treasurer Professor Dr. Hasibur Rashid have condoled her death. Teachers and all officials of BRUR also expressed deep sorrow at the demise of Munira Haque.

Leave Your Comments