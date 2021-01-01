Lt Gen Shafiuddin Ahmed takes charge as QMG of army HQ



Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Wednesday took over as the quartermaster general (QMG) of the Army Headquarters. He was commissioned in the 9th Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) Long Course on December 23, 1983 in the infantry corps, according to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR). Before taking charge as the QMG, Lt Gen Shafiuddin served as GOC, Artdock. In 2012, he became the general officer commanding of the 19th Infantry Division and performed his duties faithfully. In his long and illustrious career, Lt Gen Shafiuddin has also served as a director general of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and a senior directing staff of the National Defense College. He has also played a key role in UN peacekeeping missions as deputy force commander in the Central African Republic.

