40 pc people know about handwashing

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) unveiled the report of 'National Hygiene Survey 2018 conducted with support from Unicef Bangladesh and WaterAid on Thursday. -AA



Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) unveiled the report of 'National Hygiene Survey 2018 conducted with support from Unicef Bangladesh and WaterAid on Thursday.





The National Hygiene Survey 2018 report presents the findings from the data collected across five different components: household, school, health facilities, restaurants and food vendors with objective to allow monitoring of the progress of hygiene related indicators of SDGs, Five Year Plan, Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 etc.





The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) conducted this countrywide stand-alone survey in collaboration with Unicef and WaterAid Bangladesh.The survey has a strong methodology that implies data collection by face-to-face interviews, spot checks for sanitation facilities and hygiene practices and handwashing demonstrations in relevant cases.







The report highlight that 40% respondents could mention that they know handwashing using water and soap is necessary before eating. The report findings revealed that 36% adolescent girls knew about menstruation before their first period. While 43% adolescents and 29% adult women use disposable pads during their menstruation.







At school, 39% boys and girls have access to improved, unlocked, accessible toilets that have soap and water available. But sanitary pad disposal bins were available in 22% schools having separate improved toilets for menstrual management purposes. 30% girls reported abstinence from school during their menstruation in last 6 months and on an average, they missed school for 2.5 days. On the other hand, 36% girls reported to receive menstrual health education at school.







The report also captures quantifiable pictures of sanitation facilities and environmental hygiene in restaurants and health facilities as well as hygiene behaviours of food vendors and caregivers. It says that 68% cooks reported to wash hands during the business hours in restaurants.







Tushar Mohon Shadhu Khan, Additional Chief Engineer (Planning), Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) was present as the special guest at the event chaired by Mohammad Tajul Islam, Director General, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. Md. Mashud Alam, Director, Demography and Health Wing, BBS presented the key findings of the survey.

Leave Your Comments