Former chairman of BADC passes away



Former Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) ASM Mobaidul Islam passes away on Tuesday. During his career he served as the Divisional Commissioner of Chittagong, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Deputy Commissioners of Rangpur and Tangail. He was born on 10 October 1945 in Kachua upazila of Bagerhat district to an aristocratic Muslim family. He is the elder brother of Samima Akhter, Deputy Director, Public Relations Directorate, and Bangladesh Water Development Board.

