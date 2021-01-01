Significance of research on useful microbes in context of Bangladesh





In a least developed country like Bangladesh, research on useful microorganisms can bring sustainable development in agriculture, pharmaceutical, food, garment and fuel industries, in an environment friendly and economical way by decreasing dependence on chemicals and by preventing pollution of water, soil and air. I am writing about the significance of research and usages of useful microbes because I feel keen to say something about the vital roles microbes can play in our country. Several incidents of cargo vessel sinking with coal, oil, chemical, cement and hazardous materials near the Sundarbans have occurred in the last few years. This will severely harm the marine life and biodiversity of the Sundarbans and can cause serious detrimental effects to the environment. Oil tanker carrying 350,000 liters of furnace oil was in collision with a cargo vessel and sank in a river in the Sundarbans in 2014.







The Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world, was under threat of existence. UNESCO declared Sundarbans as a World Heritage Site in 1987 but the total eco-system of that area fell in a threat of destruction. Actions of scientists were not noticed or the concerned authorities did not take any pragmatic steps to save Sundarbans after those disasters. Now I feel it is time to be loud with our voices. Environmental scientists should have come forward immediately with environment protective measures to save our mangrove forest, its eco-systems, to protect natural resources like plants and to save the lives of endangered animals. However, we were watching them in the role of silent spectators. Oil degrading microbes could contribute in oil degrading activities at that moment to reduce damage or save the environment system, which was under threat of destruction. In this article, I have focused on the significance of research and usages on useful microorganisms not the pathogenic microbes.







May I draw attention to the importance of useful microorganisms and the significance of applying them in our surrounding environment? As we know, Microbiology is a branch of science dealing with microorganisms. It is one of the most relevant, dynamic and exciting disciplines in the biological sciences. First, I would tell about microbes. Microbes exist anywhere in the earth in soil, water, and in the air.





Microbes are tiny living things and too small to be seen by the naked eye. They are classified into two groups, such as- eukaryotic or prokaryotic. These are determined based on the presence or absence of nucleus in their cells. Bacteria, fungi, virus, algae, protozoa, archea are the so-called microorganisms. Human body is home to millions of these microbes too even in the guts. Microorganisms in gut helps in digestion in human body and thus nutrients get absorbed. Bacteria are tiny organisms, viruses are tinier, and 100 fold smaller than bacteria. Microbes are classified on different characteristics. Based on growth temperature microbes can be Thermophilic, Hyperthermophilic, Mesophilic, Psychrophilic etc.







Microbiology encompasses numerous sub disciplines including virology (study of virus), ecology, biotechnology, mycology (study of fungus), medical microbiology, molecular genetics, genetics, biochemistry, industrial microbiology, pharmaceutical microbiology etc.







Microbes are useful in human life in many ways, serving to fermented foods, treat sewage, fertilizer, to produce fuel, enzymes, and other bioactive compounds. Microbes are essential tools in biology as model organisms and have been put to use in biological warfare and bioterrorism. As microbes play a momentous role in the daily life of our life, we should give importance on the research with those microbes and upon their usages.







Drowning news of vessels with thousands of barrels of oil spilled in the sea or river has become very common incidents. Few bacteria can eat oil in the floating water of the river or ocean thus helps natural environment and ecosystem. We can produce them artificially in the laboratory media by culturing them and apply by sprinkling them in the water. Alcanivorax borkumensis is capable of degrading oil components and breakdown the hydrocarbons in seawater in the process of bioremediation. Thus, pollution of the environment and animal kingdom from threat of chemicals could be minimized or solved.





Some nitrogen-fixing microbes (Cyanobacteria) play vital role in making the soil fertile by fixing nitrogen into the soil, which is necessary for the plants to grow. They collect atmospheric nitrogen and convert it to ammonia by symbiotic relations with eukaryotic plants and fungi in a process called nitrogen cycle. Ammonia is essential elements for plants to grow that have to buy as fertilizer. Some examples of Cyanobacteria are- Microcystis aeruginosa, Anabaena circinalis, Cyanophora paradoxa etc. By adding useful microbes with fertilizer can solve the problem in using chemical fertilizer. Bacillus thuringiensis bacteria could be applied as insecticide under trade name such as Thuricide and Dipel, which are considered as environment friendly pesticides to control pests in the agricultural land.





Microbes help dead body to degrade or decompose in the soil, thus recycle the nutrient elements by using carbon and nitrogen cycle into the ecosystem.







In solid waste management, Bacillus subtilis and Pseudomonas bacteria are used. Microorganisms that are naturally present to the wastewater play an important role in the wastewater treatment process. Beneficial bacteria, protozoa, metazoa, algae, and fungi feed on organic material in wastewater, breaks it down which is made on the base of carbon. Bacillus is an excellent treatment of bacteria in wastewater but is best suited for treating fats, oils, greases, and proteins by aerobic or anaerobic respiration with well-oxygenated filter bed such as slow sand filter. The best bacteria for breaking down sugars and carbohydrates are Pseudomonas fluorescens and Pseudomonas putida aerobically convert nitrates to nitrites, which could be readily consumed by plants.





Microbes produce ethanol, methane those are useful biogas and one of the reasons for global warming. However, methane could be utilized as bio fuel for the betterment of the human lives and thus could reduce chances of global warming. Scientists are researching the use of algae to yield liquid fuels and bacteria to convert various forms of agricultural and urban waste into usable fuels.







There are some gold forming bacteria Cupriavidus metallidurans strain CH34 (renamed from Ralstonia metallidurans and previously known as Ralstonia eutropha and Alcaligenes eutrophus is a non-spore-forming, Gram-negative bacterium which is adapted to survive several forms of heavy metal stress. In nature, Cupriavidus metallidurans plays a key role in the formation of so-called secondary gold, which emerges following the breakdown of primary, geologically created, ancient gold ores. It transforms the toxic gold particles formed by the weathering process into harmless gold particles, thereby producing gold nuggets.





Vaccines are made in laboratory either by cutting a small part of the virus or by inactivating the virus by using chemical or other laboratory methods and procedures. Viral particles, toxins, surface proteins are employed in the production of vaccine as safeguard for human or animal immunity. The main activity of the vaccine is to generate antibody against a lethal virus in the body, so that, when after creation of the antibody in a host's cell it can create immunity against the lethal virus.







Microbes' genetic elements (DNA or RNA) are utilized in genetic engineering. In biotechnology, foreign DNA becomes a permanent feature of the host, and is replicated and passed on to daughter cells along with the rest of its DNA. Bacterial cells are transformed for the production of human insulin and human growth hormone. DNA sequencing helps scientists for identifying genetic structure, determining the nucleic acid sequences or the order of nucleotides. By comparing the genetic information, criminals can perfectly be identified by doing DNA analysis.







Fibers can be separated from the plants naturally by implementing microbes, for example (hemp, jute, and flax) by bacteria by a process called retting. These separated fibers are used to make ropes, sacks etc. Clostridium butyricum bacteria are employed in the process of retting.







Microorganisms can be harnessed for uses such as creating steroids and treating skin diseases. Bacteria are important in the production of many dietary supplement and pharmaceuticals such as Escherichia coli bacteria used for producing riboflavin and vitamin K, D-amino acids, an important element for producing amoxicillin, an antibiotic. Antibiotics are manufactured from fungi, vaccines are made from virus with several clinical process. Actinomycetes such as Streptomyces produce tetracycline, erythromycin, streptomycin, rifamycin and ivermectin. Bacteria such as Streptococcus, is used for producing Streptomycin antibiotic.







In garments factory, Microbial way to make denim dyes uses an enzyme combined with genetically modified Escherichia coli bacteria to help stabilize an indigo color on jeans and makes it softer and colorful fashionable to wear.







In beverage industry, Saccharomyces cerevisiae used for the production of alcohols, beer, wine, vinegar, citric acid, organic acid in pickles and vinegar in a process called fermentation process.







In food factory, especially in bakery shops Lactobacillus is already been utilized to produce leaven bread, curds, chocolates and cheese production through fermentation process. Mushroom is one kind of fungus grows in soil or plants and very nutritive for human body.







In developed countries, microbiological research and applying them has privileged them with developed nation. In Bangladesh microbiology and microbiology, related research results should be implemented strictly; in industries or factories. Microbiology related subjects such as molecular biology, biochemistry, molecular genetics and biotechnology are studied with a few numbers of students. And modern research work facilities are not available for the students and researchers.







In my point of view, practical classes should have given more priorities than theoretical classes and duration of research project and thesis works should be extended as well for effective research. Besides, involvement of students in research and practical classes can manufacture international standard microbiologists or scientists who would bring new discoveries upon useful microbes. Laboratories should be modernized and available with modern equipments, which are widely used in the first world so that researchers can implement their ideas and talents in their vast practical workplaces.





