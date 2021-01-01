Tisha to debut as presenter with The Box





National Film Award-winning actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha is all set to explore a new avenue. The actress will make her debut as a presenter with the game show titled The Box tonight on NTV at 9:00pm. The Box is powered by Grameenphone 4G. It will be aired on private TV channel NTV on Thursdays at 9:00pm and ATN Bangla on Fridays at 7:50pm along with YouTube channel of Grameenphone. 'When I heard about the programme, I found the concept very interesting. This will be my first appearance as a presenter on a game show,' said Nusrat Imrose Tisha adding that The Box is a one of a kind game show the likes of which haven't been aired on local TV channels before. 'We have not seen such game shows on local TV channels before. I don't want to disclose much detail about The Box. I invite all to watch the show and hope viewers will enjoy it,' added Tisha.





