Ram Gopal Varma's '12 'o' clock' trailer released

The poster and the teaser of Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming horror film, 12 'o' Clock, generated a generous buzz among the audience. There is a whole lot of excitement and intrigue among fans of psychological horror thrillers who are waiting for the release of the film and for Varma to return to a genre that he is a master at.





The makers release the trailer of 12 'o' clock in Thursday and it is packed with jump scares and spine-chilling moments that are sure to keep one at the edge of their seats. It gives a glimpse into a world created by Varma where eeriness and uncertainty loom large. And true to his style, the trailer abounds in realistic moments laced with sudden uncanniness.





"I am thrilled to share the trailer of my film at 12 noon on Thursday. Am back with a genre I love . 12 'o' Clock is going to be the first film to release in theatres in 2021. I am hoping to scare you from Jan 8th", says Ram Gopal Varma.





12 'o' Clock revolves around a young girl Gauri who starts getting traumatised with frightening nightmares and incidents of eerie sleepwalking. What follows to extricate her from the possession forms the crux of the story.The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Makrand Deshpandey, Divya Jagdale, Manav Kaul, Ali Azgar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Flora Saini and Debutant Krishna Gautam.





Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Company Production, 12 'o' Clock is going to be the first film to release on the big screen in 2021 and the first horror film to hit the theatres post the lockdown. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 8, 2021 by UFO Cine Media Network. The music for the film has been composed by acclaimed musician of Bahubali fame , MM Keeravani.

