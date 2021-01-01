BD unlikely to get batting coach for long term

Former English cricketer John Lewis is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka before January 10. -AFP



The national cricket team is unlikely to get a batting consultant for the long term for which they are craving for, BSS report.







The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) though had already finalized a batting coach for the national team; it is unlikely that he would continue for long time. Former English cricketer John Lewis is in the top of BCB's list. He is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka before January 10.





For the time being, he will oversee Tigers batting department in home series against West Indies and away series against New Zealand.





Akram Khan, chairman of the BCB's Cricket Operations, has confirmed to the media that the Bangladesh has appointed a batting coach for the time being.

"We are trying to get a coach for the long term," he said on Thursday.







"There is Covid-19 problem and most of the coaches are not willing to stay for long time. But we have been in touch. Hopefully the matter will be finalized within a couple of days."





The Bangladesh's batting consultant post has been vacant since August when South African Neil McKenzie stepped down the post, citing family reasons.





During McKenzie's tenure, the Bangladesh batsmen improved their skill significantly, which is why, the BCB was in hurry to replace him with another one.





Less than a week after his resignation, the BCB found a batting coach in New Zealand's Craig McMillan, who was due to be with Tiger during their tour in Sri Lanka. However the tour was postponed indefinitely and McMillan also was unable to take the job due to his father's death. Bangladesh then had taken a slow approach in appointing a coach since the Covid-19 outbreak made the job difficult. However with the West Indies series approaching fast, they want to appoint a coach as early as possible.a

