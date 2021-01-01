Bashar disappointed at WI players' decision to skip BD tour

Habibul Bashar Sumon, the former Bangladesh captain and the current selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). -Collected



Habibul Bashar Sumon, the former Bangladesh captain and the current selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), was extremely disappointed at West Indies top players' decision to skip the upcoming Bangladesh tour, BSS report.





A total of 10 first choice players including the Test captain Jason Holder and limited-overs captain Keiron Pollard declined the opportunity to tour due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears.





The list also included Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons. Cricket West Indies Covid-19 policy however allows any player to opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player's own safety fears or concerns.





As a result, the team consisting of those who are coming to Bangladesh turned out to be a second string West Indies side.





Bashar said he is disappointed to see a 'weak' opponent on a mission to return to international cricket after a long absence.





According to him it is unfortunate that the top players skipped the tour at a time when Bangladesh had already proved its ability to give the players a security from the highly contagious virus. "We have proved that our situation is good. We have successfully organized two tournaments, keeping a large number of players, officials and other stakeholders in the bio-secure bubble," Bashar said on Thursday.







"The bio-secure bubble that we have created is also quite successful. Even after that, the current situation in Bangladesh is good compared to the other countries and it is not that you can't play at all. That's what I personally believe. "





So it is sad to send such a team, Habibul said, adding that "They are showing the cause of Covid-19, in that case I would say it is sad. Because we are in good condition. It is unfortunate to send such a team even after this. But it is entirely up to them what kind of team they will send. We can't say anything about it."





The Caribbean side has recently visited some foreign countries, where the Covid-19 situation is worse than Bangladesh."The West Indies had toured several countries including England, New Zealand. At that time the situation in England was very bad. We have followed the protocol that England has followed. Then what's the reason not to come here," Bashar questioned.





The West Indies is due to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 for a two-match Test series and three-match ODI. The tour will official start on January 18 with a 50-over warm-up match at BKSP. After that, they will play two ODIs in Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on January 20 and 22.





The two teams will leave for Chattogram on January 23. After a one-day break, they will face off in the third and final ODI on January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. A four-day warm-up match will be played at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram from January 27 to 31. The first Test is on February 3-7 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The second Test is at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mipur on February 11-15.

