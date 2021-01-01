HC orders release of man jailed despite his innocence



The High Court has ordered the police to immediately release Md Arman, a saree craftsman of Dhaka's Pallabi who has been in jail for five years as a convict despite being innocent.The court also ordered the police on Thursday to pay Arman Tk 2 million as compensation.The panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the orders declaring the detention of Arman illegal and a violation of his basic rights.



The police have been given 30 days to pay the damages. The court ordered the inspector general of police to report within Feb 14, reports bndews24.com.

It ordered the deputy inspector general of Police Bureau of Investigation to form a committee to find out how much responsible the four police officials were in the arrest and jailing of Arman. The committee has until Apr 11 to file its report.





The four policemen are Dadon Fokir, former OC of Pallabi Police Station, Md Sirajul Islam, former inspector of police's Detective Branch, and sub-inspectors Nazrul Islam and Md Rasel.The court ordered the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police to withdraw the four to the police lines and give them less important jobs until the end of the investigation.







