SC issues circular on compliance with act



The Supreme Court (SC) administration on Thursday issued a compulsory circular directing all concerned to comply with the provisions of Section 31A of the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act-2000.





The circular which was signed by the Registrar General of the SC, Mohammad Ali Akbar on Thursday, said, "It is directed that in case of failure to dispose of the cases under the provisions of Section 31A of the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act, 2000 within 180 days as mentioned in sub-section (3) of the Act specific provisions have been incorporated for the tribunal to submit a report to the SC within 30 days in this regard stating its reasons and to send a copy to the government.





'In addition, a provision has also been incorporated to submit a report to the government within 30 days stating the reasons to the Public Prosecutor and the concerned police officer and to send a copy to the Bangladesh SC."





The SC prompted to issue the circular instructing all concerned for its mandatory compliance as the said provision was not properly complied with, Details of this circular have also been published on the website of the SC.

