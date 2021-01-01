25 days that changed the world

Paramedics transporting the first person to test positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong on Jan. 22, 2020. Chinese scientists and private laboratories identified the coronavirus and mapped its genes weeks before Beijing acknowledged the severity of the



The most famous doctor in China was on an urgent mission.





Celebrated as the hero who helped uncover the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, or SARS, 17 years ago, Dr. Zhong Nanshan, now 84, was under orders to rush to Wuhan, a city in central China, and investigate a strange new coronavirus. His assistant photographed the doctor on the night train, eyes closed in thought, an image that would later rocket around China and burnish Zhong's reputation as the nation's medic riding to the rescue.





China's official history now portrays Zhong's trip as the cinematic turning point in an ultimately triumphant war against COVID-19, when he discovered the virus was spreading dangerously and sped to Beijing to sound the alarm. Four days later, on Jan. 23, China's leader, Xi Jinping, sealed off Wuhan. That lockdown was the first decisive step in saving China. But in a pandemic that has since claimed more than 1.7 million lives, it came too late to prevent the virus from spilling into the rest of the world.





The first alarm had actually sounded 25 days earlier, exactly a year ago: last Dec. 30. Even before then, Chinese doctors and scientists had been pushing for answers, yet officials in Wuhan and Beijing concealed the extent of infections or refused to act on warnings, reports bdnews24.com.





Politics stymied science, in a tension that would define the pandemic. China's delayed initial response unleashed the virus on the world and foreshadowed battles between scientists and political leaders over transparency, public health and economics that would play out across continents.





This article - drawing on Chinese government documents, internal sources, interviews, research papers and books, including neglected or censored public accounts - examines those 25 days in China that changed the world.





Chinese scientists and private laboratories identified the coronavirus and mapped its genes weeks before Beijing acknowledged the severity of the problem. Scientists were talking to their peers, trying to raise alarms - and in some cases, they did, if at a price.





"We also spoke the truth," said professor Zhang Yongzhen, a leading virus expert in Shanghai. "But nobody listened to us, and that's really tragic."





As political hostilities erupted between China and the United States, scientists on both sides still leaned on global networks built up over decades and sought to share information, with top scientists recognising early on that the virus was probably contagious among humans.





On Jan. 8, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, George Gao, became emotional after acknowledging that danger during a call with his American counterpart, Dr. Robert Redfield, according to two people familiar with Redfield's account of the call.





Yet neither Redfield nor Gao, each constrained by politics, signalled a public alarm. In Beijing, top health officials had received ominous reports from doctors in Wuhan and had sent two expert teams to investigate. Yet they lacked the political clout to challenge Wuhan officials and held their tongues in public.





To a degree, Zhong's trip to Wuhan was less medical than political. He already knew the virus was spreading between people; his real purpose was to break the logjam in China's opaque system of government.





"There is certainly human-to-human transmission," Zhong wrote in a report that he drafted on the train before reaching Wuhan, according to a recent Chinese book written with his cooperation. "Remind the public not to go to Wuhan except for special reasons, reduce outings and avoid gatherings."





China ultimately got control, both of the virus and of the narrative surrounding it. Today, the Chinese economy is roaring, and some experts are asking whether the pandemic has tipped the global balance of power toward Beijing.





China's resurgence has infuriated President Donald Trump, who spent months blaming Beijing for what he called "the China virus." The United States still has not contained the virus and is paying a heavy price in deaths and economic impact, while life is relatively normal in China.





Not long ago, China and the United States cooperated successfully to track and halt viral outbreaks in China. But the Trump administration pulled nearly a dozen public health experts from Beijing months before the outbreak - effectively closing the eyes of the US government to disease threats from China.





Chinese diplomats argue that the country's record of stifling infections after the Wuhan lockdown has vindicated Xi's strong-arm politics, even as the government has airbrushed over the early weeks, when decisive action could have curbed the outbreak. One early study projected that China could have reduced the total number of cases by 66% had officials acted a week earlier. Action three weeks earlier could have dropped the caseload by 95%.





China's reluctance to be transparent about those initial weeks has also left gaping holes in what the world knows about the coronavirus. Scientists have little insight into where and how the virus emerged, in part because Beijing has delayed an independent investigation into the animal origins of the outbreak.





"They're missing a good opportunity to learn," said Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who studies Chinese health policy. "There's no serious discussion on what actually went wrong."





'Everyone Saw It on the Internet'





On Dec. 30, after doctors in Wuhan came across patients with a mysterious, hard-to-treat pneumonia, city authorities ordered hospitals to report similar cases. By policy, the hospitals should have also reported them directly to the national CDC in Beijing.





They did not.





Barely 12 minutes after the internal notice was issued, though, it spilled onto WeChat, China's nearly ubiquitous social media service, and a later second internal notice on patient care also quickly spread online until talk of a mysterious pneumonia outbreak reached Gao, the Oxford-trained virus expert who heads the Chinese CDC.





"Wasn't it all being talked about on the internet?" Gao said in a brief interview when asked about how he learned about the Wuhan cases. "Everyone saw it on the internet."





Late that night, the Chinese National Health Commission ordered medical experts to rush to Wuhan in the morning.





Hours later, the medical news service ProMED issued a bulletin to global health professionals, including the World Health Organization. It immediately reminded some scientists of the SARS epidemic of 2002-03, which was caused by a coronavirus outbreak in China and killed nearly 800 people worldwide.





"My first response is, 'Oh, hell, this is SARS revisited,'" said Dr. Marjorie Pollack, the ProMED deputy editor in New York who issued the Dec. 30 bulletin and had also helped put out an early alert about SARS.





In Wuhan, the outbreak seemed concentrated at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. A week earlier, local doctors had sent lung fluid from a sick 65-year-old market worker to Vision Medicals, a genomics firm in southern China. It found a coronavirus roughly similar to SARS. Two more commercial labs soon reached the same conclusion.None dared go public.





Many coronaviruses are found in animals and people, and few are dire health threats. But two - SARS and MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome - had jumped from animals in recent years to spread person to person, causing serious and sometimes fatal illness.Vision Medicals sent its data to the Chinese Academy of Medical Science in Beijing and dispatched a top executive to warn the Wuhan Health Commission.





The Beijing team that arrived in Wuhan on the last day of 2019 was quickly informed about the laboratory results, Dr. Cao Bin, a member of the team, told a Chinese newspaper.At that point, the Wuhan government had publicly confirmed that city hospitals were dealing with an unusual pneumonia but denied it was potentially contagious.





At the same time, the National Health Commission told the commercial labs to destroy or hand over samples with the virus and ordered that research findings be published only after official approval. The head of the Guangdong Health Commission, under orders from Beijing, led a team to Vision Medicals to seize its sample.





Despite the restrictions, scientists kept talking across borders. Professor Stanley Perlman texted a Chinese colleague Jan. 4 about rumours of a new coronavirus and was swiftly told to switch to an encrypted phone app.





"He said, 'Yes, it is a coronavirus, and it is still not being publicised as well as one would like,'" said Perlman, who teaches at the University of Iowa, adding that his friend noted that four laboratories had sequenced the virus. "So there was some murky stuff going on."





The team from Beijing rushed together guides on treating patients and helped browbeat local officials into shuttering the market. But one of the investigators was not worried about the surge of travel for Spring Festival, China's Lunar New Year holiday later in January.





"China has accumulated many years of experience in infectious disease control," Dr. Xu Jianguo told a Hong Kong newspaper. "There is certainly no possibility of widespread dispersal because of Spring Festival travel."





'There Would Be Consequences'





More than 500 miles to the east, Zhang, a leading virologist at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, was very worried.





Like several other Chinese labs, Zhang and his team had cracked the virus' genetic code and concluded that it could be contagious. Unlike the other labs, he felt a duty to publish the information to help researchers work on tests, treatments and vaccines.





"I don't know," Zhang said in a lengthy interview when asked why others did not go public. "For many in China, it's easier to say what officials like to hear."





After Zhang's team finished sequencing the virus Jan. 5, his centre internally warned leaders in Shanghai and health officials in Beijing, recommending protective steps in public spaces.





He also prepared to release the data, a step that took on added urgency after he visited Wuhan to speak at a university Jan. 9. That same day, the government confirmed the new disease was a coronavirus, but officials continued to play down the potential danger.





At dinner, a group of Wuhan doctors told him the outbreak was worse than officials were admitting.





"The doctors on the clinical front line certainly felt this the sharpest," he said. "I knew that this illness was certainly quite ferocious."





On Jan. 11, Zhang was about to board a flight to Beijing when he received a call from his longtime research partner, Edward Holmes, a virus expert at the University of Sydney.





By now China had reported its first virus death, and cases were suspected in Hong Kong. Zhang had already submitted his sequence to GenBank, a vast online library of genetic data, but the review process was taking time.





Holmes prodded his friend. Look at the rising number of cases in Wuhan, he said. Look at the cases turning up in Hong Kong.





It was a decision that only Zhang could make, Holmes told him. Releasing the data risked offending health officials who were intent on controlling information and claiming credit for sequencing the virus. Zhang said he needed a moment to think as his plane taxied to take off."In maybe less than a minute, I immediately called him," Zhang said. "I told him to release it."





Soon the data was up on a virology website.Some 2 1/2 hours later, Zhang landed in Beijing. When he turned on his phone, messages poured in."Getting it out quickly was the only aim," Holmes said. "We knew that there would be consequences."







