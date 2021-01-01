Islami Bank gets new MD



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has appointed Mohammed Monirul Moula as its new Managing Director and CEO.







He got appointment for 5 years tenure with effect from 1 January, 2021, said a press release. Mohammed Monirul Moula, a man of versatile caliber, joined the bank as probationary officer in 1986. Prior to this appointment, he has been an Additional Managing Director of the bank. During his long successful career, he served the organization by the multidimensional activities.







Mohammed Monirul Moula completed masters degree with honors in Economics from University of Chittagong. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (DAIBB).





Monirul attended several programs in national and international professional organizations as resource person. He has visited several countries for participating training and seminars on banking and economy.





